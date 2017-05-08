Aspen Dental to provide free dental care to veterans

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Aspen Dental practices across the country will be hosting free dental care to veterans.

Veterans in East Tennessee can visit one of the four locations to receive treatment: Oak Ridge, Knoxville, Morristown and Lenoir City.

Free service will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 24.

Aspen Dental started the initiative to help veterans because many do not receive dental care under their health benefits with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Appointments are required and are on a first-come, first-serve basis. To schedule an appointment, veterans can call 1-844-AspenHMM.