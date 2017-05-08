Aspen Dental to provide free dental care to veterans

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Rainier Ehrhardt/AP Images for Aspen Dental)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Aspen Dental practices across the country will be hosting free dental care to veterans.

Veterans in East Tennessee can visit one of the four locations to receive treatment: Oak Ridge, Knoxville, Morristown and Lenoir City.

Free service will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 24.

Aspen Dental started the initiative to help veterans because many do not receive dental care under their health benefits with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Appointments are required and are on a first-come, first-serve basis. To schedule an appointment, veterans can call 1-844-AspenHMM.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s