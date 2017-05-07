Woman helping injured dog killed after being hit by SUV in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 60-year-old woman who was helping an injured dog died after she was hit by an SUV Friday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hillsboro Road.

According to a release, the victim, Robin Holland, had stopped to help a dog that had been hit by another vehicle when she was struck by a 71-year-old driver.

Holland was taken to Williamson Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Police said the dog she was trying to help also died.

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

