COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WATE) — A grand slam from Megan Geer put the Vols on top of No. 6 Texas A&M 8-6 in Sunday’s rubber match.

With the win, Tennessee secures its final series of the regular season.

The Vols also clinch the 3 seed in the conference tournament.

The tournament, hosted by Tennessee at Sherri Parker Lee stadium, will begin on Wednesday, May 10th.