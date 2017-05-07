Knoxville Police find body after responding to domestic dispute

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department found one man dead after responding to a domestic call on Selma Avenue, Sunday night.

The call came in just after 10 p.m.

Police transported occupants to the safety building for questioning.

The cause and circumstances of the death are currently under investigation by the Violent crimes Unit.

The victim has not been positively identified at this  time

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene and will update this story as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

 

 

