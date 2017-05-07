Injured bald eagle found in Sevierville yard

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – An injured bald eagle was rescued from someone’s yard by the American Eagle Foundation, Saturday.

Kim Osborne says the eagle was found by her neighbor in Osborne’s yard.

Osborne says the American Eagle Foundation was notified immediately.

Al Cecere with the American Eagle Foundation said in a post that the injured bald eagle has been taken to UT Veterinary Hospital for a checkup and treatment.

According to Cecere, the eagle sustained multiple wounds and that among the wounds there were healed fractures and evidence of a previous gunshot wound.

Once the bird is more stable, he will most likely go to surgery.

 

Injured bald Eagle – Courtesy: Kim Osbourne

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s