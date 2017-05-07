Gander Mountain closing stores nationwide

WJBF staff Published:
(Courtesy; WJBF)

KNOXVILLE (WJBF) — Gander Mountain is closing dozens of its stores, including its Knoxville location, because the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to a press release, Gander Mountain intends to sell the company.

The outdoor retailer will close 32 under performing stores.

Gander Mountain expects to auction off the company in April and close the sale in May.

No word on when the Augusta location will close or how local employees will be affected.

The Augusta store opened in September 2014.

