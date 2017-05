KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Weigel’s on Westland Drive was ripped open when a Korean Church van slammed into the store front early Sunday morning.

The entire front wall of the store was demolished in the crash. Knox County Sheriff said the van fled the scene and was later found abandoned.

No one was arrested, and authorities do not know who was responsible or the circumstances surrounding the wreck,

Crews are already on working on the building to restore the store front.