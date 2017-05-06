Vols Wide Receiver Josh Smith arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver , Josh Smith, 23, was arrested on charges of domestic assault.

It happened during the early hours of Saturday morning. Smith and his roommate, Kennedy Foster, were drinking together when they got into a fight.

Foster sustained injuries to his face, but stated that he could not remember how many time he was hit.

The fight started when Foster locked himself in his bedroom. Smith said he became concerned for his well being and broke down the door. When he entered the room, Smith told police Foster “looked at him as if he was an intruder,” then the fight broke out.

Foster said, “we fought, and he got the better side.”

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to the University of Tennessee about Smith’s team status but has not received a response at this time.

Smith is being held at Knox County Detention Facility on a $2,000 bond.