Squirrel season begins next weekend in East Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The 2017 spring hunting season for turkeys is winding down and harvest numbers are already surpassing the 30,000 mark for the 15th straight year.

Heading into the final two weekends of the spring season, hunters have harvested a total of 30,289 turkeys. That is in comparison to 28,358 at the same time in 2016.

The male harvest this spring so far is 30,090 while the female harvest is 199. Close to 26,000 are classified in the adult category.

Maury County leads the way among the counties with a harvest of 753, slightly ahead of Dickson County’s 747. Greene County is third with 731, followed by Montgomery 677, Sumner 630, Henry 602, Hardeman 566, Hardin 558, Stewart 556, and Wilson 555 to round out the top 10.

The 2017 spring turkey closes at sunset on Sunday, May 14. Hunting hours for turkeys are 30 minutes before legal sunrise until legal sunset.

As the turkey season comes to an end, Tennessee’s 2017 spring hunting season for gray, fox and red squirrels opens next Saturday and will continue through Sunday, June 11.

The daily bag limit is 10, the same for the fall/winter squirrel season which is held from late August to the end of February.

There are five species of tree squirrels found in Tennessee. Two species, the southern flying squirrel and the northern flying squirrel, are not hunted. They are small, nocturnal and rarely seen.

For more information on Tennessee hunting seasons and license information, obtain a 2016-17 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, available at TWRA Regional Offices and at hunting and fishing license agents or go online to TWRA’s website www.tnwildlife.org to view a copy of the guide.