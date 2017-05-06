Maury County deputy dies after single-vehicle crash in Columbia

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Maury County Sheriff’s deputy has died after a single-vehicle crash in Columbia Friday morning.

It happened on Iron Bridge Road near Running Deer Drive around 7:30 a.m.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department reported Jimmy Tennyson died from his injuries early Saturday morning.

Officials said it appears Tennyson was traveling westbound on the road when he lost control and went down a 35-foot embankment.

Tennyson, a school resource officer, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with life-threatening injuries.

The department said Tennyson died with family by his side.

“We treat all crashes serious. This does kind of hit home because this is someone who is in our profession and doing the job that we do so to see a vehicle that has blue lights on it that’s crashed up, and someone whose injured and has life threatening injuries, you do take it personal,” Sgt. Chris Dye said..

Funeral arrangement have not been released.