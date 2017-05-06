Dolly Parton remembers former manager Don Warden

Published:

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Dolly Parton paid tribute to her former manager, Don Warden, who passed away last March at 87, Saturday morning.

Due to his influence on her life and career, Parton dubbed Warden as “Mr. Everything.”

Parton and Warden first met when Parton joined the Porter Wagoner Show in 1967.

The memorial is located in front of Chasing Rainbows museum, where a retired motor coach that Warden drove for Parton on numerous concert tours.

During the event, Parton memorialized Warden’s impact on her life with a special tribute.

 

