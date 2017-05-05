VIDEO: Zebra on the loose in Florida

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WATE) – A loose zebra was involved in a car accident in Florida.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the zebra escaped Friday. It was seen running through several neighborhoods.

The zebra was walking along the highway when the sheriff’s office said the animal ran into the driver’s side of a truck. The impact broke the side mirror and the glass hit the driver, cutting him. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital to be checked.

The sheriff’s office said the zebra then fled into a field.The sheriff’s office’s aviation unit responded and deputies were able to corral the animal. The animal was returned to the owner.