Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke

WKRN staff Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Loretta Lynn performs in concert at the American Music Theater in Lancaster, Pa. Lynn has postponed shows after suffering injuries in a fall that will require minor surgery. Her injuries were described as not serious, but a statement posted on her website on Wednesday, Sept. 7, said her doctors have advised her to stay off the road until she’s made a full recovery. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted to a Nashville hospital last night after suffering a stroke.

According to her official Facebook page, it happened at Lynn’s home in Hurricane Mills in Humphreys County.

The 85-year-old is reportedly responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

The post on her Facebook page says doctors advised her to stay off the road while recuperating, leading to the postponement of upcoming schows.

For information on when shows will be rescheduled, visit LorettaLynn.com.

