Knoxville Rotary Club hosts Kentucky Derby-themed event

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Rotary Club of Knoxville is hosting its third annual Jockeys and Juleps Derby Party Fundraiser on Saturday afternoon.

The event is being held at the Lighthouse Knoxville Event Center on Baum Drive from 3 to 7 p.m. in honor of the 143rd annual Kentucky Derby. The event includes a red carpet arrival, races projected on a 15-foot TV, a ladies’ fancy hat contest, gentlemen’s bow tie contest, photos with a thoroughbred horse, silent auction, Derby-themed hors d’oeuvres and signature drinks and live music.

Proceeds go directly to the Rotary Foundation of Knoxville’s charity work that includes college scholarships, book donations to elementary school libraries and more.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased online.