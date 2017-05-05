Knoxville robbery suspects captured after police pursuit

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man and a woman are in custody after Knoxville police say they robbed a drug store and led officers on a chase.

Derrick Kirkland and Samantha Price both face robbery and other charges after the pursuit Friday afternoon.

Near Callahan Drive where last law enforcement officers have left after police chase. @6News pic.twitter.com/lH9uQZDKpz — Kelly Reinke (@WATEKellyReinke) May 5, 2017

Officers say just after 3 p.m., they noticed a silver PT Cruiser leaving CVS, 5401 Clinton Highway, dragging a woman whose arm was pinned in the window. The officer tried to stop the car, but instead someone freed the woman being dragged and sped off.

Police say the CVS had just been robbed and the woman was an employee who was trying to intervene.

Officers gave chase until the suspect vehicle crashed near 6511 Greer Road. The suspects ran off into the woods. Knoxville police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies, including K9s and air units, searched for the two suspects and eventually took them into custody.

Both suspects were taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. Price was reportedly pregnant and Kirkland may have suffered injuries in the crash.