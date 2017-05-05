Farragut High School makes change after 3 suicides this semester

Related Coverage Farragut High School coping with three student suicides

FARRAGUT (WATE) – Farragut High School decided to make some changes after a third student died by suicide this semester. Parents and students attended a meeting Thursday night to talk about what’s going on. The school will make an addition to their curriculum that focuses on mental health.

“Wanted to go and hear what they had to say,” said Robert Macauley, a parent.

Macauley’s three daughters go to Farragut High School. He decided to go to the meeting as a concerned parent though he did not know the three students. He’s satisfied about how it went and said several hundred people decided to come too.

“They talked about why children do it sometimes and what are some of the signs to look for,” he said.

Macauley said suicide prevention groups and the school's principal spoke. The school later talked about changes to come next school year. Macauley said there will be a 15 minute discussion at the beginning of every class about suicide and how to look for warning signs. He said he learned at the meeting that it will happen every couple of weeks.

“I don’t know that the government or the school system really has a whole lot of in put into my child’s physic,” Macauley said.

“I reached over and grabbed my mom’s hand and squeezed it so tight and just started crying like a little baby,” said Catherine Miller, a junior at Farragut High School.

This meeting was personal for Miller. She attempted suicide in the eighth grade. She even wrote an online petition asking for more suicide prevention programs at the school. This announcement about a discussion is what she was hoping for.

“What I have been fighting for is for people to talk. I have been fighting for recognition,” Miller said.

Macauley said some parents at the meeting were upset because they thought the school should have talked about the suicides more in class.

“That’s a personal thing that happened on personal time. I don’t think it’s fair for the school to blabber about it to everybody,” Macauley said.