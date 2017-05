CROSSVILLE (WATE) РA commemorative plaque was stolen from a Cumberland County landmark this week.

City employees reported the bronze plaque stolen from the Cumberland County-Crossville Community Amphitheater.

Investigators say the plaque is worth $1,000. It recognizes sponsors who supported the construction and operation of the building.

If you have any information, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline 931-200-1173.