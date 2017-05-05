Aunt Jemima frozen waffles, pancakes and French toast recalled due to Listeria

(WCMH) – Frozen waffles, pancakes and French toast products made by Aunt Jemima are being recalled due to the potential presence of Listeria.

Pinnacle Foods Inc. announced the recall Friday.

The recall affects all packages of Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast slices, regardless of Best By date.

Testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant where the products are produced.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

All affected distributors and retail and food service customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.

This announcement applies only to the Aunt Jemima frozen products listed below and does not include any Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups.

All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:

PHOTOS: Aunt Jemima recall View as list View as gallery Open Gallery AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz CINNAMON AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT