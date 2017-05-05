Aunt Jemima frozen waffles, pancakes and French toast recalled due to Listeria

(WCMH) – Frozen waffles, pancakes and French toast products made by Aunt Jemima are being recalled due to the potential presence of Listeria.
Pinnacle Foods Inc. announced the recall Friday.
The recall affects all packages of Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast slices, regardless of Best By date.
Testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant where the products are produced.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
All affected distributors and retail and food service customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.
This announcement applies only to the Aunt Jemima frozen products listed below and does not include any Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups.
All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:
PHOTOS: Aunt Jemima recall
PHOTOS: Aunt Jemima recall x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Fall Creek Falls
-
PHOTOS: Operation Cash Me Outside
-
PHOTOS: Clinton Walmart shooting
-
PHOTOS: Kevin Steen
-
MUGSHOTS: Knox County pawn shop arrests
-
MUGSHOTS: Knox County pawn shop arrests
-
PHOTOS: Padding on ‘Powell Lake’
-
PHOTOS: Counterfeit $50 bills
-
PHOTOS: Powell High School flooding
-
PHOTOS: Knoxville March for Science 2017