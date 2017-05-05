ABC’s ’20/20′ to feature Tad Cummins case

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
In this April 20, 2017 photo released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is Tad Cummins. A 15-year-old Tennessee student who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher and taken to California is back home, a lawyer for the girl's family said Friday, April 21, 2017. The girl is being evaluated and treated by mental health experts specializing in trauma, lawyer Jason Whatley said in a press release. Authorities credit the caretaker of a remote northern California property for helping police find her and arrest her alleged abductor, fired teacher Tad Cummins. (Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(WATE) – The story of former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins and his teenage student will be featured on ABC’s “20/20” Friday night.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement agencies across the country searched for the two after the 50-year-old ran away with his 15-year-old student.

The two were found in a cabin in the remote area of Cecilville, California near the Oregon border.

Cummins is currently being extradited back to Tennessee.

The show will take a closer look at the story, speaking to witnesses, family members and looking at the area where the two were found.

The show will air on Friday at 10 p.m. on WATE 6 On Your Side.

