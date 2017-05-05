ABC’s ’20/20′ to feature Tad Cummins case

Related Coverage Tad Cummins being transferred to Tennessee custody

(WATE) – The story of former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins and his teenage student will be featured on ABC’s “20/20” Friday night.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement agencies across the country searched for the two after the 50-year-old ran away with his 15-year-old student.

The two were found in a cabin in the remote area of Cecilville, California near the Oregon border.

Cummins is currently being extradited back to Tennessee.

The show will take a closer look at the story, speaking to witnesses, family members and looking at the area where the two were found.

The show will air on Friday at 10 p.m. on WATE 6 On Your Side.

