KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person was injured after a shooting Friday morning in Knoxville.

Police responded to the scene at 104 E. Burwell around 10:59 a.m. The victim was found near a tire store at the intersection of Burwell Avenue and Central Avenue.

The report says the victim was shot twice in the back. The victim was transported to UT Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, according to the report.