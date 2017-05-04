Winds damage Gatlinburg-Pittman High School gym roof

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Gatlinburg-Pittman High School Principal Tony Ogle said there is damage to the roof of their gym after strong storms.

The gym building is separate from the main building. Ogle said they are allowing parents to pick up students and most students have already been picked up from the school.

Sevier County Communications Coordinator Perrin Anderson said Pi Beta Phi and Pittman Center Elementary schools are also allowing parents to pick-up their children. He said students and faculty are safe.

The Pigeon Forge Community Center has opened as a shelter. There have been reports of brush fires, downed power lines and trees.

Anderson said the Sevier County Electric System is reporting that approximately 11,000 customers lost power. He also said one person at LeConte Medical Center was treated for injuries sustained due to a tree falling on a house.

