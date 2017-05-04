Tennessee Theatre to host many May events

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Theatre is hosting many events in the month of May.

Dance lovers can see Riverdance on May 4. The Irish dancers are celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Country music star Martina McBride will be performing at the Stars on Stage Gala on May 5.

On May 6, Brian Wilson will present “Pet Sounds: The Final Performances.”

Related: Martina McBride to perform in Knoxville for ‘Stars on Stage’ gala

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox will be performing May 7. The group has a popular YouTube channel.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will present Beethoven’s Fifth on May 18 and May 19.

For more events or ticket information, visit the Tennessee Theatre’s website.