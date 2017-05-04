Smokies top Jumbo Shrimp 2-1 on peanut-free night

KODAK (WATE) – The Tennessee Smokies used a solo home run from Jacob Hanneman in the sixth inning to pull past Jacksonville 2-1 on Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium.

The win came in front a peanut-free crowd, as the Smokies teamed up with The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center for the sixth annual peanut-free night at the ballpark.

Trevor Clifton, the former Heritage High School standout, pitched another gem for the Cubs double-A affiliate. Clifton gave up one run on seven hits to go with 5 strikeouts over 5.2 innings. Clifton turned the game over to Daury Torrez in the sixth, who entered the game with the bases loaded. Torrez (2-0) would strand the runners, working his way to another win.

The Smokies return to action Thursday at noon.