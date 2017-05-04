Smokies blow late-lead Thursday in day game against Jumbo Shrimp

Kodak (WATE) – A late-lead couldn’t stand up Thursday, as the Tennessee Smokies gave up five runs in the top of the ninth on their way to 6-2 loss to Jacksonville.

The Jumbo Shrimp snapped a four-game win streak for the Smokies that saw them climb into the top spot in the Southern League standings.

Starter Preston Morrison pitched six innings, striking out three while allowing only two hits.

But after a scoreless seven frames, Jacksonville got on the board with a run in the eighth, only for David Bote to respond in the bottom of the frame with his third home run of the season, a two-run blast to left field that put the Smokies on top.

Steve Perakslis came on in the ninth, but blew the save opportunity, allowing four straight singles to surrender the lead, before Brian Anderson’s 2-run double capped off the inning.

With the loss, Tennessee dropped to 16-11, a half game behind Jackson in the Southern League North division.

The Smokies five-game homestand continues Friday night against Jacksonville with first pitch set for 7 p.m.