Shelter set-up in Pigeon Forge for severe weather

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – A shelter was set up at the Pigeon Forge Community Center for anyone impacted by high winds and power outages.

The community center is located at 170 Community Center Drive in Pigeon Forge. The WATE 6 On Your Side newsroom has received multiple reports of downed trees, power lines and power outages.

WATE 6 Storm Team Meteorologist Ken Weathers said there is a high wind warning that remains in place through this evening. He says expect winds of more than 60 miles per hour.

