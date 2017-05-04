Sevierville police search for man after injured woman found lying in road

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department is looking for a man after a woman was found Thursday afternoon lying in the road with severe injuries.

Officers are asking for help to find Rickie Fox. They believe he has information about the incident.

Police were called to Park Road near the Parkway after a citizen called 911 to report a woman lying in the road with severe injuries. She was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone who knows where Fox might be located or how he can be reached is asked to call Det. Lt. Sam Hinson at (865) 453-5506.