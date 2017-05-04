Roane County school board votes to consolidate 3 high schools

Related Coverage Roane County school board cancels high school consolidation plan

KINGSTON (WATE) – The Roane County Board of Education voted Wednesday night to consolidate three of the county’s high schools, a change in the original scrapped plan to consolidate all five.

The plan would consolidate Harriman, Roane County and Rockwood high schools. Midway and Oliver Springs would remain open. The plan was approved by a vote of eight to one in a special called meeting.

Officials say the cost to renovate the buildings would have been between $39 and $45 million, while the cost for a new school would be between $40 and $46 million.

The school board believes the new plan will increase academic benefits for students.

The original plan to consolidate all five high schools was scrapped after a meeting last month. Concerns were raised about travel distance and possible overcrowding.