Rain suspends Vols’ series opener with Arkansas

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee will have to wait until Friday to finish its series opener against Arkansas.
The Vols first series against the Razorbacks in Knoxville since 2012 opened with a washout, as rain suspended the game in the bottom of the second inning on Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Before the game was called, Hunter Martin tossed three strikeouts but a pair of wild pitches in the second inning put Arkansas in front with a 1-0 lead.
The series opener will resume Friday at 6 p.m. ET, pushing Friday’s game two into a doubleheader on Saturday.