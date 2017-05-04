Rain suspends Vols’ series opener with Arkansas

Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee will have to wait until Friday to finish its series opener against Arkansas.

The Vols first series against the Razorbacks in Knoxville since 2012 opened with a washout, as rain suspended the game in the bottom of the second inning on Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Before the game was called, Hunter Martin tossed three strikeouts but a pair of wild pitches in the second inning put Arkansas in front with a 1-0 lead.

The series opener will resume Friday at 6 p.m. ET, pushing Friday’s game two into a doubleheader on Saturday.

