Rain suspends Vols’ series opener with Arkansas

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee will have to wait until Friday to finish its series opener against Arkansas.

The Vols first series against the Razorbacks in Knoxville since 2012 opened with a washout, as rain suspended the game in the bottom of the second inning on Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols will try again tomorrow against Arkansas. Game one has been suspended and will resume Friday at 6pm. Doubleheader coming Saturday. pic.twitter.com/68E5LyXHyp — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) May 5, 2017

Before the game was called, Hunter Martin tossed three strikeouts but a pair of wild pitches in the second inning put Arkansas in front with a 1-0 lead.

The series opener will resume Friday at 6 p.m. ET, pushing Friday’s game two into a doubleheader on Saturday.