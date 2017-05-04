National Day of Prayer events across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many across the country will be honoring National Day of Prayer Thursday, including churches in East Tennessee.

Knox County

Knox Day of Prayer will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Word of Faith. Attendees will pray for government leaders, law enforcement, families and church leaders.

South Knoxville National Day of Prayer will be at Meridian Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wallace Memorial Baptist Church is hosting a Prayer Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The speaker will be Interim Pastor Bob Brown.

Anderson County

Glenwood Baptist Church will be hosting the Oak Ridge National Day of Prayer Community Event at 6:30 p.m. The theme is “For Your Great Name’s Sake.”

Blount County

The National Day of Prayer and Bible Marathon will be at the Blount Historic Courthouse at noon. Participants include pastors from Lighthouse New Country Church and Anchor of Hope Tabernacle. There will be bible readings from 1 p.m. Thursday to sundown on Sunday.

Campbell County

The West LaFollette Community Center will be the site of the Campbell County National Day of Prayer event. It will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Senator Ken Yager will be the keynote speaker.

Roane County

Roane County Gathering of Prayer will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the Kingston courthouse at 200 E. Race Street.

Sevier County

There will be an event at the Sevier County courthouse throughout the day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Speakers include mayors and pastors. There will be performances by the Hebrew Dancers and musicians.

For more events, visit National Day of Prayer’s website.