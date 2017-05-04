Marine from Nashville, girlfriend found strangled to death in Belize

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friends and family in the U.S. are desperately searching for answers in the brutal murder of a former Marine found murdered in Belize.

Drew DeVoursney and his Canadian girlfriend Francesca Matus were found Monday afternoon in a remote sugar cane field in Corozal Town. Autopsies ruled the couple died of strangulation.

DeVoursney is described as a fun-loving, free spirit who spent much of his life in Nashville.

“It’s hard being this far away,” his childhood friend David Raby said, explaining the two grew up together in Inglewood.

Raby says they went to middle school and attended church together and were also on the same sports teams.

“Drew’s nickname was Vicious D. He and I were kind of partners in crime. We both played sports and Drew was always aggressive and that’s how he got that name.”

A 1999 graduate of Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet High School, DeVoursney went to college in North Carolina and joined the Marines after 9-11.

“He did two tours in Iraq and then he got out of the Marine Corps and started working as a private contractor for the U.S. government,” Raby explained.

He says DeVoursney had an adventurous spirit and that the disabled vet fell in love with Belize.

“He wanted to eventually move down there. He wanted to develop the property, had 11 acres, build some houses vacation spots.”

Raby said DeVoursney also had dreams of starting a charter fishing company and that he had just completed dive school.

“I’m sure he was living life to the fullest down there. He was the kind of guy, wherever he was at he was going to have a good time,” he said.

That one last time is believed to be April 25 at Scotty’s Bar and Grill in Carazal Town.

What happened from there, family and friends describe as a mystery.

“There’s no rhyme or reason to it. They killed them and left their car in a field and left their bodies in a field,” said Raby.

He said both DeVoursney’s brother and another friend are now in Belize trying to get answers, hoping for justice.

“Trying to get the FBI involved, talking to the American embassy, and just trying to keep this going to find out who is responsible for these murders.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for travel expenses for DeVoursney’s friend and brother. They also hope to hire a private investigator to help find who is responsible for the murders.