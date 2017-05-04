‘Let’s Move!’ event inspires healthy lifestyles

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The City of Knoxville hopes to inspire a healthy lifestyle.

The city will be hosting “Let’s Move!” at Victor Ashe Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 6. There will be 80 activity stations for families to try out recreational opportunities at the free event.

“We began the Let’s Move! Event in an attempt to engage youth in new recreation activities and healthy eating habits, hoping that an entire park filled with irresistible activities would remove the intimidation factor of trying something new,” said Joe Walsh, City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation Director.

There will be stations for bounce houses, traditional sports, nature activities and more.

Thre will be a DJ and live performances from area organizations. Youth will be showcasing jump roping skills and there will be a pacer test race for children.

 

