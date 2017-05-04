Knoxville police ask for help finding burglary suspect

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville police are asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

The Knoxville Police Department posted a photo of the suspect to its social media accounts, saying he broke into a business on Virginia Avenue on April 22. No other information about the burglary was disclosed.

Anyone who has information on the burglary or may be able to identify the man in the photo is asked to call Investigator Todd Strickenburger at (865) 215-7026 or the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at (865) 215-7212.