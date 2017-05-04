Knox County to hold rabies vaccination clinics

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County residents can have their pets vaccinated on Saturdays during the month of May.

The Knox County Health Department and the Knoxville Veterinarian Medical Association are hosting the rabies vaccination clinics from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Vaccinations will cost $10 per animal.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats should be in a carrier or a pillowcase. Pillowcases are preferred for cats because the vaccine can be administered through the cloth. Owners with aggressive or uncontrollable dogs, should leave them in the car and ask for assistance at registration.

All dogs and cats at least 3-months of age are required to be vaccinated against rabies. The virus can attack the brain and spinal column.

If you believe you have been in contact with rabies, immediately wash the area for at least five minutes with soap and water, then seek medical treatment.

May 6

Bearden High School

Carter High School

Gibbs High School

Farragut High School

Halls High School

Knox County Health Department (Dameron Avenue)

Powell High School

South-Doyle High School (Young Campus)

May 13

Bearden High School

Carter High School

Farragut High School

Halls High School

Knox County Health Department (Dameron Avenue)

Powell High School

South-Doyle High School (Young Campus)