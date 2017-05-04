Knox County deputies look for missing 61-year-old man

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 61-year-old man.

Deputies say Steven Edward Humphreys was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Thursday at his home on Choto Road.

He is described as a white male with white hair, around 5-feet-7 and 165 pounds. He is believed to be in a white 2002 Ford Ranger with a Power T license plate and possible red paint transfer on the tailgate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.