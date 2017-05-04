‘Kids Helping Kids Fun Walk’ benefits Knoxville’s Columbus Home

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – You can get the whole family moving together, walking or running for a good cause, this weekend at the annual Kids Helping Kids Fun Walk.

The one-mile walk starts Sunday at 3 p.m. on the grounds of Knoxville Catholic High School. It also includes a family fun fest with inflatables, games, prizes, original art, live music and complimentary refreshments. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and festivities start at 1.

Proceeds benefit the Columbus Home Children’s Emergency Shelter, a safe shelter that provides a temporary home for non-custodial children at risk of being removed from their home; the Columbus Home Boys Group Home, a safe environment for boys separated from their families due to domestic violence, neglect or juvenile justice issues; and Columbus Home Assisting Parents, a home based parent education and support service.

