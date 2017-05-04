Health inspection issues at Knoxville bowling alley snack bar

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Bowling is a popular pastime in East Tennessee and this week a Knoxville alley has one of the lowest health inspection grades. The place with the lowest health grade this week is busy at night and its snack bar is keep busy too, but there were inspection issues.

Strike and Spare Fountain Lanes, 3315 Broadway – Grade: 73

In North Knoxville, Strike and Spare Fountain Lanes received a passing grade, but the inspector will return to check on violations. The person-in-charge couldn’t answer some simple questions about health rules involved with the operation of the snack bar.

For example, the date mark on bologna was long expired when the inspector checked the meat. Food held over for 24 hours must be date marked and be used within 7 days. The date mark on the bologna had expired in mid-April and was still in use two weeks later. It was strongly suggested that the restaurant manager attends the health department’s free food safety class.

The inspector also writes that a table on which food is prepared was filthy and had food debris on it. The front sink where workers are supposed to wash and dry their hands had no towels present for drying their hands. Also, a sink where pots, pans, and other big items are supposed to be washed, cleaned, and sanitized was not set up or used properly.

Twenty points are pending once re-inspected.

More online: Read this week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

Ten restaurants scored perfect inspections grades and other were close behind.

Here at the top scores of the week.

Chesapeake’s, 500 Henley Street – Grade: 100

Sapphire, 428 Gay Street – Grade: 100

Cafe 4, 4 Market Square – Grade: 100

Altruda’s, 125 Peters Road – Grade: 100

LaFiesta Mexican Restaurant, 5707 Western Avenue – Grade: 100

Golden Garden, 5737 Western Avenue – Grade: 100

Half Barrel Cafe, 1829 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

IHOP, 7609 Mountain Grove – Grade: 100

Quaker Steak & Lub, 8355 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

El Chico, 116 Cedar Lane – Grade: 99

Einstein Brothers Bagels, 1049 Cedar Bluff Road – Grade: 99

Restaurant inspections unannounced and are conducted every six months unless a legitimate complaint is lodged then an inspector will return for a spot check.