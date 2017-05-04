Family of East Tennessee teen charged with homicide still has questions

DAYTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Trinity Quinn’s mom is glad her daughter is safe, but the family has more questions than answers.

Stephanie Reed says she wants to hug her child but that won’t happen now that the 15-year-old is behind bars.

“I just want to tell her that I love her,” she said. “Relief is not even a word that explains it.”

Reed reported her daughter missing Monday when she didn’t come home from school. She then found out Trinity had run away with Daniel Clark,28.

“I knew they talked on the phone but I found out more in the past three days than I knew before,” Reed said. “They texted a lot more than I knew.”

Now that Quinn has been charged with criminal homicide, her family members wonder how much she is a victim herself.

“Who knows if she was manipulated, how much she was manipulated,” said Caleb Shadwick, Quinn’s cousin. “Someone got shot right in front of her I can’t say I would run either.”

Her grandmother isn’t sure if Quinn was a willing participant in the first place.

“We don’t know what was going through her mind,” said Quinn’s grandmother Darlene Patton. “We don’t know if he was holding her against her will or if she went willingly. We don’t know anything right now.”

Related: East Tennessee teen, man both charged in clerk’s murder following Amber Alert