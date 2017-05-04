East Tennessee teen could be tried as adult in Nashville gas station homicide

WKRN staff Published:
Trinity Quinn being taken to juvenile booking on May 3, 2017. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The state of Tennessee wants to try a 15-year-old girl as an adult after she was accused in the homicide of a West Nashville gas station clerk.

Trinity Quinn’s initial preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday was waived. She did not appear in court.

Previous story: East Tennessee teen, man both charged in clerk’s murder following Amber Alert

Daniel Clark and Trinity Quinn (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

She will remain in custody in Nashville until at least May 16 when a hearing will be held to discuss transferring her back to East Tennessee.

Quinn and 28-year-old Daniel Clark were both arrested Wednesday morning after an intense manhunt after Exxon clerk John Stevens was shot to death.

Both face charges of with criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, and attempted auto theft in the death of John Stevens, the overnight clerk at the Exxon off Charlotte Pike and Davidson Road.

