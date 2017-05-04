East Tennessee fire departments honored on International Firefighters’ Day

Related Coverage Farragut barn fire creates large plume of smoke

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Firefighters in the community risk their lives for the safety of others each and every day. They are among the hard working men and women across the world who put on a uniform to protect us.

At Rural/Metro, the firefighters waste no time responding to a call. They have to be ready within two minutes to leave the station, fully geared up for any kind of emergency they may face. It’s a job they signed up for, to make a difference.

Jeff Devlin, the Rural Metro Battalion Chief said, “It’s not just about collecting a paycheck for us. It is about being there in those moments of chaos and to bring order to that chaos.”

For the last 40 years, Rural/Metro has served the Knox County community, protecting life and property every single day. On Wednesday, it was no different for them, when they responded to a barn fire in West Knoxville.

“Our ability to know where hydrants are, to set up the appropriate tactics to get as much water, the quickest we can on the fire is what has to be deployed,” said Devlin.

Thanks to the effort of these firefighters, no people or animals were hurt. It’s calls like this that put these men and women in the line of danger, but they say they couldn’t imagine it any other way.

“Your changing someone else’s life. When you go and see them, you’re at their worst point in their life and you can try to make it better,” said Trace Langley, a Rural/Metro firefighter.

Langley is fairly new to Rural/Metro, with one year on the job. He joins the hundreds of firefighters who protect us each and every single day. Some have given the ultimate sacrifice. Fortunately for Rural Metro, they haven’t ever had to say goodbye to one of their own.

Devlin adds, “We have never had anybody killed. And we want to keep it that way. There is a risk associated with this.”

It’s a risk they’re willing to take.

Rural/Metro Ambulance is the largest emergency service provider in East Tennessee, comprised of more than 800 employees serving Knox, Blount, Loudon, McMinn and Polk counties. The East Tennessee Division headquarters is located in Knoxville.

