Dolly Parton surprises Sevier County families with final $5k My People Fund check

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Thursday was the last day for checks distribution for the My People Fund.

A spokesperson from the Dollywood Foundation said $5,000 checks will be given out, instead of $1,000, as in previous months. Dolly Parton is expected to make an announcement Friday about what will be done with the remaining money from the My People Fund.

Parton committed to giving $1,000 per month for up to six months. She raised more than $9 million for Sevier County families during a telethon, helping hundreds of families. Families, whether they own or rent, who lost their primary residence in the wildfires were eligible.

Families can pick up their last check at the Care More Assistance Center at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge. It is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Previous story: My People Fund distributes nearly $900K to Sevier County families in first days

