Anderson County landowner upset with illegal hunting, fishing



CLINTON (WATE) – Steve Mullins is trying to determine who is trespassing on his property to hunt deer and turkey and fish in his small lake.

“On this pond right here I think we spent approximately $3,000 stocking this pond. And then every couple years we have to spend $500 to $1,000, we put minnows back in,” added Mullins.

Recently, Mullins installed trail cameras which caught two men walking away with a fishing line of bass. He said he doesn’t know who the men are, but he knows they spent two hours fishing without asking for permission.

“We’re over it,” said Mullins. “We’re going to do whatever it takes to keep them off it at this stage of the game.”

He says he has posted “No Trespassing” signs around the perimeter of his property, but the trespassers keep tearing the signs off. Last year Mullins says he prosecuted someone who came on his land and killed two turkeys.

“It just aggravates us that you can’t have anything. You can’t have what you want because you’ve got people out there that don’t respect your property,” said Mullins.

Anderson County wildlife officers said they are aware of the illegal hunting and fishing happening on the Mullins property and are investigating. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says Tennessee state law requires hunters to have permission to go on private property. If they are caught with illegal game or fish, they could receive misdemeanor violation and lose their hunting license.

TWRA says they do help prosecute cases where people are hunting without permission. If a landowner has ‘No Trespassing’ signs properly posted, a law enforcement officer can issue a citation without the property owner even getting involved.