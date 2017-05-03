Vols to host Arkansas for first time since 2012

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee is set to host Arkansas in a three-game series for the first time since 2012.

The Vols (23-18, 6-14 SEC), who sit sixth in the SEC East, sit 12th in the conference. With the SEC tournament approaching, which hosts all but the two last places teams, head coach Dave Serrano is focused on keeping Tennessee on the right side of the equation.

“Every game matters to us right now,” head coach Dave Serrano said. “Batting averages don’t matter, ERA doesn’t matter, win-loss record on the mound doesn’t matter. What matters the most is RPI and how many games we’re behind Missouri, who we are trying to catch and how many games we’re ahead of Georgia and Alabama right now. Those are the only numbers that matter right now.”

Arkansas (34-12, 13-8 SEC) is currently third in the SEC West.

The three-game series begins Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Game two is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. followed by the series finale Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lindsey nelson Stadium.