Vols take series with 9-2 win over ETSU

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee scored five runs in the eighth inning to help cruise past ETSU 9-2 on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

With the win, the Vols finished their overall three-game series with the Bucs at 2-1 this season. Tennessee is now 64-17 all-time against ETSU and 17-4 against non-conference opponents this season.

Vols designated hitter Will Heflin drove in two RBI with a pair of hits while Jeff Moberg and Max Bartlett each added a pair of RBI.

Moberg’s two-run home run in third inning puts him in a tie for the team-high with Jordan Rodgers at seven this season.

Tennessee (23-18,6-14 SEC) returns to SEC play on Thursday, as the Vols host Arkansas 34-12, 13-8 SEC) in a three-game series.