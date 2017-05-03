Tad Cummins could be returning to Tennessee custody

Related Coverage Tad Cummins’ wife says he asked for forgiveness from jail cell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –Former teacher Tad Cummins could be on his way back to Tennessee to face charges of kidnapping his 15-year-old Maury County student.

Cummins has been in federal custody since he was arrested April 20 though his online status in the Sacramento jail has changed from “in custody” to “released.”

He would not have been released to the public since a federal judge ordered him held without bond.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Danny Shelton said it is not the policy of the Marshals Service to comment on inmate transfers.

Authorities say Cummins “planned and executed an audacious scheme,” ultimately wanting to take the girl to Mexico “and beyond for his own purposes.”

He’s accused of traveling in disguise and using various techniques to avoid law enforcement, including taking back roads to travel through 9 states, disabling the GPS on his wife’s 2015 Nissan Rogue, and switching the license plate twice.

Cummins also allegedly admitted to employing measures to elude capture, such as using aliases for both himself and the teen, leaving a deliberately misleading note to his wife, and monitoring news outlets through a device he purchased while on the run.

Related: Tad Cummins’ wife says he asked for forgiveness from jail cell