Suspect causes crash after fleeing from Knoxville police

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A driver was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash on Interstate 40 Tuesday in Knoxville.

The crash happened on I-40 East at Rutledge Pike around 8:07 p.m after a driver of a gold Toyota Land Cruiser fled from Knoxville police. A police officer was trying to do a traffic stop.

Police decided to not stop the vehicle once it was one mile west of the Rutledge Pike exit.

The Toyota went off the roadway and hit a Honda CRV which was entering the interstate from Rutledge Pike.

The report says the Honda overturned and the driver had to be extricated. The occupants of the vehicles were taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say charges are pending for the Toyota driver.