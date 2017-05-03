Phillip Fulmer weighs in on Vols quarterback battle

CHATTANOOGA (WATE) – Longtime Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer weighed in on the Vols’ quarterback battle on Tuesday.

Fulmer, who was speaking to parents of Soddy Daisy high school football players at a fundraiser in Chattanooga, likes Tennessee’s two quarterbacks competing to be Josh Dobbs’ replacement.

“Having two guys that can play at that level is a very good thing,” Fulmer told WTVC Tuesday. “Dormady has the experience, has the arm, probably doesn’t fit the mold that we have used in the past with Dobbs and everything but they certainly seem like they’ve adjusted the offense to fit his strengths and then you got the other guy.”

While Vols head coach Butch Jones has said he has no timetable on naming a starter, junior quarterback Quinten Dormady set himself a part in Tennessee’s Orange and White game last month, completing all ten of his pass attempts with two touchdowns. Until a starter is named, redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano remains in the running to be the next face of the offense.

The 66 year-old Fulmer, who led Tennessee to a national championship in 1998 and coached Peyton Manning, finished with a 152-52 record on Rocky Top from 1992-2008.