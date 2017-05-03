Loudon County woman arrested for relationship with minor

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman was arrested after Lenoir City High School staff were notified that a student was having a relationship with an adult.

On April 20, a student sent the assistant principal a photo of Kateyln M. Samuels kissing a teenager.

Investigators believe the photo was taken in an area called “the bluffs” near Jackson Bend Road.

The teen says he kissed Samuels multiple times and touched the outside of her clothing inappropriately.

According to the report, some of the incidents happened when Samuels was watching the teen and his sister while their mother was out of town.

Investigators say the suspect admitted to kissing the student and said the touching was for sexual arousal.

Samuels faces charges for sexual contact with a minor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s