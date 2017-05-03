Man wanted in fatal Nashville shooting, with endangered teen

Related Coverage Endangered Child Alert issued for East Tennessee teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The clerk of a West Nashville gas station was shot and killed Tuesday night. Police say the gunman is with an endangered teen from East Tennessee.

The shooting happened at the Exxon at the corner of Charlotte Pike and Davidson Road.

Authorities were called to the scene around 9:40 p.m. and found John Stevens,58, fatally wounded.

The shooter is identified as Daniel Clark,28, according to Nashville Metro police.

Clark is said to be with an endangered teen from Dayton, Tennessee, Trinity Quinn, who has been missing since Monday.

Metro police said Clark and Quinn entered the store and appeared to shop before Clark pulled out a weapon and shot Stevens.

Clark’s minivan was recovered in a nearby parking lot. Clark and Quinn are thought to have fled the area on foot.

Officers are canvassing the area and using the police helicopter and SWAT team officers to find Clark and Quinn.

Units are searching the area near Brookmeade Elementary School.

A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said no schools in the area have been placed on lockdown yet.

Quinn was described by Dayton police as 5-feet-tall with red hair and blue eyes, weighing 110 pounds.

Clark is 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs 168 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

