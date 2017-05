KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The new Fort Dickerson Gateway in South Knoxville is officially open after a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.

Mayor Madeline Rogero along with other city leaders were on hand for the ceremony. The gateway will serve as a portal at Fort Dickerson Park’s Chapman Highway entrance.

The Aslan Foundation invested more than $1.5 million to buy the property and construct the gateway. It includes a KAT bus stop and accessible sidewalks leading into the park.