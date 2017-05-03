Farragut High School coping with three student suicides

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – In the last few months three Farragut High School students have taken their own lives.

One Farragut High School student created a petition she plans to send to Knox County Schools.

Among the things she wants done, according to the petition, are an open and regular discussion about suicide and justice for the students who took their lives.

Knox County Schools does have a policy in place for dealing with suicides. Ben Harrington with the Mental Health Association says it’s a good policy overall and that the he and other mental health experts helped the county develop it.

Harrington says it isn’t always easy to tell when teenagers are under stress and having suicidal thoughts, but major shifts in behavior could be a sign.

Farragut High School Principal Ryan Seibe released a statement about the deaths saying, “We are deeply saddened by the recent tragedies at our school, and our support and condolences go out to the families. The welfare of our students is a concern of every member of our staff.”

Knox County Superintendent Bob Thomas also gave a statement saying, “The loss of life is heavy among any of students weighs heavily on us all, but the loss of life as a result of suicide is devastating. It’s a public health issue that Knox County Schools takes very seriously.”

A spokesperson with Knox County Schools says onsite counseling services are available to student and staff and will continue as long as needed. There will also be an informational meeting for families to discuss suicide prevention. Experts will be on hand to answer questions.